The suspect in the 2014 killing of Elmendorf Police Chief Michael Pimentel has been ruled not guilty by reason of insanity and acquitted of murder.

Pimentel was shot to death in August 2014 when he stopped Joshua Michael Lopez on a warrant for graffiti on a city vehicle.

In 2015, District Attorney Nico LaHood decided not to seek the death penalty for 28-year-old Lopez.

KENS 5 spoke with a neighbor of Lopez' after the 2014 shooting incident. According to her, Lopez had a history of mental illness. Lopez was treated at the state hospital with the intent to restore his competence to stand trial after he was arrested.

Chief Michael Pimentel was a father and leaves behind several grandchildren.

