Suspect leads deputies on chase from northeast side to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect led Bexar County Sheriff's deputies on a chase from the northeast side into downtown, BCSO said.

The incident started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies tried to make a traffic stop.

BCSO said the driver pulled over near Jones Falls and Misty Springs Drive and then took off.

The suspect then sped onto Intestate 35 southbound, eventually leading deputies on a chase through the drive-thru of a Wendy's restaurant and then back out onto I-35.

The driver eventually crashed at South Cherry Street and Westfall Avenue after he attempted to make a sharp turn, authorities said.

Emergency Medical Services assisted the suspect, but authorities said he was not seriously injured. BCSO said he may have been intoxicated which is why he fled from officers.