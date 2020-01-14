SAN ANTONIO — Police have confirmed that a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting Tuesday morning killed himself after fleeing the scene on the city's southeast side.

First responders were called out to an the 7300 block of IH-10 E Tuesday just after 11 a.m. for a trauma response. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting was related to an "ongoing working condition argument" between the suspect, a 56-year-old male, and the victim, who was related to the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene of the shooting. SAPD said minutes later officers discovered the suspect's vehicle was found parked at a nearby Family Dollar store. The suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside his vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to a nearby hospital in "grave" condition. He later died from his wounds.

Authorities have not released the identities of the two men.