San Antonio police have shut down a major highway ramp in Northwest San Antonio after a suspect took off with an ambulance and crashed into multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Views from Chopper 5 showed a dramatic scene just before the ramp from Interstate 10 onto Loop 410 near Callaghan Road.

At least two vehicles appeared to be severely damaged in the crash, and an SAPD cruiser was slammed into the back of what appears to be the stolen ambulance, unit 29. The major accident shut down the ramp onto Loop 410.

Photo: SAPD

Police said a man in his 20s took the ambulance from the south side while EMS was responding to a call. Police started following the suspect in the stolen vehicle on I-37 and Military. Once the suspect approached 410, he struck a vehicle, causing it to roll over. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Photo: SAPD

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and police started chasing him. He was caught at about 4 p.m., police said.

The man's name has not been released, but police said he is facing a multitude of charges, including felony theft and possibly intoxication assault, evading arrest and more.

There is a heavy police presence on the scene, and traffic is being re-routed to alternate routes onto Loop 410. Police are requesting that people avoid the area until at least 6 p.m.

