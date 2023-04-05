Suspect in murder of special education teacher arrested

Roland Contreras, Jr, 32, had been on the run until he was caught late Wednesday night, when San Antonio Police announced they now have him in custody.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect in the murder of a special education teacher that happened back in April near a taco truck has been arrested.

Police say their Covert Response Unit located Contreras and took him into custody and charged him with murder.

We first told you about this back on April 6.

Police say Gabby Del Angel was with her husband getting food from a taco truck on Southwest Military Drive when her husband got into an argument with Contreras.

Her family tells us her husband knew Contreras and had a history with him.

At some point during the argument, police say Contreras pointed a handgun at Del Angel’s husband and started to run after him.

Del Angel’s husband was able to get back in the Jeep and tried to drive away, but that’s when police say Contreras fired the gun, hitting Del Angel in her chest.

After the shooting, Contreras left the scene.

At the time, police believed he barricaded himself at his home on Humboldt on the southwest side for 12 hours.

Police tried talking with the suspect, only to find out he wasn’t even inside.

"Gabby was beautiful, she didn't deserve this. Give her justice, give her peace before we put her in the ground."

Del Angel was a special education teacher and mother of three.

Contreras’ bond has been set at $200,000.

