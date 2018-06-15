A man is recovering following an east-side shooting Friday morning.

According to San Antonio police, they received a call just before 9:15 for a shooting in the 200 block of Gorman.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to SAMMC in critical and is currently stable.

SAPD said not much is known about the suspect, but they believe it's a Hispanic male in his 20s.

The suspect is at large and is considered armed and dangerous, SAPD said.

The victim told SAPD this was an unprovoked incident, and he's not sure why he was shot.

Further details were not immediately available.

