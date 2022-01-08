Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday

Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday.

The judge will decide whether to keep him in jail without bail while the case moves forward.

If you remember, 48-year-old Juan Franscisco D’luna-Bilbao and 23-year-old Juan Claudio D’luna Mendez were both charged with a possession of a firearm while unlawfully in the U.S.

If convicted, both defendants face up to ten years in prison.

D’luna Bilbao was arrested after the registration for the tractor-trailer came back to a home in San Antonio.

Officers went to the home and set up surveillance before pulling them over.

That’s when officers found a hand-gun in the truck D’luna Bilbao was driving.

After a search warrant, law enforcement found even more firearms in the home.