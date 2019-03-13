SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested a 22-year old suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run murder on the city's west side.

Luis Diaz-Quijas faces a murder charge for the death of Cristy Cantu. Police say the suspect was an acquaintance of the victim, and that video surveillance helped to build the case against him.

Records show that Diaz-Quijas is from El Paso.

San Antonio Police officers discovered Cantu's body at the intersection of Rivas and North San Joaquin around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say that Cantu, a Hispanic woman in her 40s was intentionally hit by a dark SUV and was dragged by the car for blocks.

The initial call came in about a half a mile away on Culebra and Memorial, where an eyewitness saw someone driving erratically and eventually running over a pole near Culebra and North San Joaquin.

"When officers got in the area they began to search and at one point a couple of streets down they found a female in the intersection," Officer Carlos Ortiz with the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police say a witness told officers he saw a man in a black SUV following the woman who was on foot. It appeared the two were arguing. Police are still looking to identify the dark SUV and the suspect.

Surveillance video obtained by KENS 5 shows a person walking through a business parking lot until she pauses at a pole where she appears to be hiding behind. The SUV jumps the curb and runs over the fleeing victim.