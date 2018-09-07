BEXAR COUNTY — Bexar County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation at a home in West Bexar County Monday morning.

Deputies say the incident started with a call for a family violence situation around 6:00 a.m. This is in a neighborhood near Kriewald Road and Highway 90, called the Camino Creek Mobile Home Park.

Deputies also say a shotgun was fired within the home. The other people in the home were able to get out.

At around 11:15 a.m., Bexar County deputies say a suspect was in custody and the standoff was over.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

