SAN ANTONIO — Police records show the suspect involved in a 5-hour standoff Thursday had a violent past.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Ash Field Drive around 3:45 p.m. Deputies said a 13-year-old boy was found shot several times and a woman was shot once in her upper body. The suspected shooter, 40-year-old Shavonn Price was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home.

Neighbors said Price had a turbulent relationship with the woman. There were multiple family violence calls made from that home. Eyewitness News looked up Price’s criminal history and he’s been arrested in several cities across Texas (Waco, Lubbock, Cameron and Midland). He’s been charged for assault and assault in family violence situations. In a previous case in Bexar County, investigators said Price argued with a boy living at the home and punched him in the face.

In light of October’s domestic violence awareness month, an expert from Family Violence Prevention Services said the shooting is a reminder for the public to speak up and report to police if you think someone is in trouble.

“It's important to recognize domestic violence. This isn't a one time occurrence. This isn't something like someone got angry and lashed out. Domestic violence is an actual intentional pattern of behavior,” said Christina Campos, Family Violence Prevention Services.

This year, the number of domestic violence-related deaths in Bexar County has doubled from 11 to 24.

