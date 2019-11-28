SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a California man is awaiting extradition back to Texas in connection to the 2013 murder of Martha Batchelor.

Bradford Hudson was arrested earlier this month on an unrelated charge and will face charges for Batchelor's murder once he is extradited back to Texas.

Batchelor was found dead in her apartment in the 4900 block of Woodstone on July 8, 2013.

Investigators said that Batchelor was sexually assaulted and that it did not appear that the person responsible forced their way into her apartment.

In November of 2013, police offered up $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the murder.