Suspect added to Texas Most Wanted fugitive list in kidnapping of 7-year-old girl that prompted Dallas AMBER Alert, officials say

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

DALLAS — The suspect wanted in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl that triggered an AMBER Alert, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to his arrest, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced.

On Tuesday, June 14, the Dallas Police Department announced that they were searching for Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, who is suspected in the abduction of two children. He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police sources told WFAA that Neal is the suspect in the AMBER Alert from Sunday, June 11.

Police said a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl left their apartment around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Argentia Drive.

According to police, the children were then approached by the suspect who offered them a ride in his car.

The suspect then drove the children to a store near West Kiest Boulevard and South Polk Street, police said. The boy walked to the door of the store and, when he turned around, he saw the car drive away with the girl still inside, according to police.

A witness at a nearby restaurant told WFAA that a woman rushed into the building and said that a boy was wandering around the parking lot, crying.

"[The woman] came inside the restaurant," Jessica Montanez told WFAA. "She asked for water for [the boy], and she pulled me aside and told me that his sister was missing that someone kidnapped his sister."

Montanez and the other woman called 911, and police responded to the area just after 12:30 p.m.

The AMBER Alert was issued at 6:45 p.m. that evening for the 7-year-old girl.

Hours later, at around 12:40 a.m. Monday, the 7-year-old was found wandering near their apartment complex on Argentia Drive. She was taken to a local hospital to be checked on, police said.

Law enforcement is now searching for Neal, and have released surveillance images of his vehicle.

He's described as a Black man, standing at 5 ft. 11 in. and weighing about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm. In addition to Dallas, DPS said he also has ties to DeSoto.

Anyone with information on Neal's whereabouts is urged to call 911.