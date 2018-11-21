NEW BRAUNFELS — Police say they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday morning.

New Braunfels Police say that the accident occurred at the intersection of County Line Road and Dove Crossing at the entrance to Fisher Park. One driver was killed, and the other took off on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a male in his mid-20's wearing a black jacket and white t-shirt. Authorities believe he is possibly armed with a knife.

The department believes the suspect could now be in a silver 2012 Kia Forte with Texas license plate number DT6-R476 and a pink "On The Grind" sticker on the back windshield. Police say anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should call 911 immediately.

Police say that officers are continuing to investigate the scene and that a portion of West County Line Road is currently closed.

This is a developing story. KENS 5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will be updating this story.

@NBPDTX is currently on the scene of a fatality traffic accident at the intersection of County Line Road and Dove Crossing at the entrance to Fisher Park. Additionally, officers are looking in that area for a suspect who fled the scene of that accident on foot. pic.twitter.com/HqyNavmb4b — New Braunfels Police (@NBPDTX) November 21, 2018

