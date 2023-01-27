Suspect evading police enters Stevens High Schoool, officials say

Three boys got out of the car and started running toward Stevens High School. Officers caught up with two of the teenagers but a third ran into the high school.

SAN ANTONIO — Two NISD schools were placed on lockdown after police chased three teenagers in a stolen car Friday morning.

Police tried to pull over a stolen car on Dugas Drive, but the driver of the car took off and crashed.

Three boys got out of the car and started running toward Stevens High School. Officers caught up with two of the teenagers but a third ran into the high school. He was later seen leaving the school, but is hiding out, police said.

While all of this was happening, Stevens High School was placed on lockdown for safety. Nearby Murnin High School was placed on modified lockdown out of caution.

Both lockdowns were lifted by 10:30 a.m., NISD officials said.

There is NO active threat at Stevens High School. The school is on lockdown for a precautionary measure as San Antonio Police Officers are working an incident nearby that is unrelated to the school. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 27, 2023

