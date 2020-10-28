Suspect charged in killing of bear in Del Rio

According to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the suspect was charged with "taking a protected state threatened nongame animal" on Monday in Val Verde County.

DEL RIO, Texas — Charges have been filed against the person accused of shooting a black bear in Del Rio last week.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the suspect was charged with "taking a protected state threatened nongame animal" on Monday in Val Verde County.

The incident on October 19 spurred a lot of attention when a black bear and her cub were spotted roaming around a Del Rio neighborhood. Neighbors tried to get a glimpse of the wild animals and many captured video of the bears lounging in backyards or snoozing in trees.

Officials said some people were getting too close to the animals - and one resident shot and killed the mother.

Wildlife experts believe the bears are most likely coming from the mountains in northern Mexico - and may be looking for food. There's also a perception that female bears are aggressive when protecting their cubs and that male bears are the most aggressive.

Wildlife officials were trying to push the bears out of town instead of having to use more forceful means to relocate them.

Black bears are known to live in remote areas of Val Verde County and residents should be prepared if they come into contact with them.

Here are some tips:

Give them space.

Stay away from them.

Don't have food and attractants.

The cub was taken to the Cottonwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in New Mexico and is being kept in an enclosure with another orphaned bear of the same age, according to TPWD. When winter is over, the bear will be released back into Texas.