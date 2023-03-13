Suspect kicks officer after assault outside business, police say

Police said a man in his 60s was assaulting a woman outside of a business.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer was injured by a man accused of assaulting a woman, authorities said.

The incident happened before noon on Monday in the 21100 block of Milsa Drive on the city's far northwest side.

Police said a man in his 60s was assaulting the woman outside of a business. Authorities attempted to arrest the man, and that's when he reportedly kicked the officer.

The officer now has a bruised knee and cut finger, police said. The man was taken into custody.

