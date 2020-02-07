Suspect arrested in multi-agency chase

The pursuit began in Bexar County when a deputy attempted to pull over the driver who was cutting off 18-wheelers, according to a spokesperson with BCSO.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the driver pulled over in Bexar County near mile marker 130. When the deputy went to make contact with him, the driver fled and deputies followed. The pursuit continued into Frio County, where the driver got out of the car and took off.

A DPS helicopter assisted in the search for the driver and they were able to have a clear view of the driver the entire time he was on the ground.

The driver was taken into custody and is believed to have a felony warrant out for his arrest.

No injuries were reported, although it was noted that at one point the driver did try to run one of the Medina County deputies off of the road, but was unsuccessful.

The driver will be charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident involving the Medina County deputy.