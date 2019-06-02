SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were shot and killed at an apartment complex on the south side Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

It happened at the Robin’s Nest Apartments on Hot Wells Boulevard near South New Braunfels Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a man kicked in the door of a downstairs apartment and started shooting a handgun.

Police say a man and woman in their late 30s or early 40s were killed and two other women were injured. Officials believe the shooting was not random.

On Thursday, police arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Winston Johnson. He will be charged with Capital Murder, police said.