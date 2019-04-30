CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A traffic stop turned into an arrest for one driver after police found marijuana in the vehicle.

According to a post on the Castle Hills Police Department Facebook page, an officer conducted a stop for a traffic violation. The driver had a child sitting in the passenger seat, and under the passenger seat was 9.8 ounces of marijuana.

The suspect, who has not been identified, now faces two felony charges.

