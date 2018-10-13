SAN ANTONIO — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after a 26-year-old man was killed on the northeast side while trying to buy a set of rims on Friday, according to San Antonio Police.

Jacob Lee Galvan, 28, is accused of stabbing the victim after an argument.

SAPD said the victim was found lying on the ground in front of a home in the 5800 block of Valley Forge Avenue on Friday.

According to investigators, Galvan, a man, and an unidentified woman were at the home interested in purchasing the rims.

As the seller walked in the garage to get the rims, the Galvan and the other man began arguing, police said. The altercation progressed to Galvan allegedly stabbing the other man. The victim ran down the down the street and collapsed in the lawn of a nearby house.

Galvan and the unidentified woman fled the scene.

The victim was later pronounced dead at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Police questioned the seller when they arrived at the scene. He told them he posted the rims for sale online before the incident, SAPD said.

They located Galvan several hours later and took him into custody.

He's been charged with murder.

