SAN ANTONIO — A man has been arrested in connection with a body that was found near a south side intersection Monday afternoon. Authorities were investigating a suspicious death at the corner of Escalon and Gillette Boulevard, near Gillette Elementary School.

Early Monday morning, police received reports of a foul smell coming from a garage on Regina Street. Neighbors said they saw feet coming out from a tarp, according to police. When officers arrived, they did not find a body, but they got a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect led police on a chase that police had to abandon because of the storms that rolled through San Antonio Sunday night into Monday morning, officials said.

The suspect, 45-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez, was later found and taken in for questioning, where he told police where he had put the body.

Rodriguez reportedly told police he got in a verbal altercation with a man in his 50s that turned physical. Police said the fight on June 13 was over a cell phone. Rodriguez claimed the other man pulled out a knife during the fight.

Police say Rodriguez killed the man and dumped the body. The victim's name has not been released.

Rodriguez has been charged with murder. Police said they believe he is the only suspect in this death. Officials are investigating three crime scenes: a home, a vehicle and the field where the body was found.