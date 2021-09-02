Suspect arrested after 17-year-old held at knife point, police say

Clark High School Principal Steven Zimmerman sent a letter to parents saying "an incident" took place near the campus.

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old was held at knife point by a 19-year-old suspect, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of De Zavala.

The victim reportedly told police a person pulled out a knife and demanded his cell phone. The teen said "a small struggle ensued," but the victim eventually gave up the phone to the suspect.

The victim ran to a building on De Zavala and told employees inside to call for help.

Officers arrived and saw three people matching the description of the suspect walking by the area. As officers approached the suspects, one of them ran into traffic on De Zavala. Officers were able to take that person into custody.

Police said the two other people were not involved in the incident and were released.

Tom C. Clark High School Principal Steven Zimmerman sent a letter to parents saying "an incident" took place near the campus.

School administrators and campus Northside Police Department officers also responded to the incident with the San Antonio Police Department

"This did not occur on the Clark campus, so there was no danger or threat to the school," a letter to parents from Principal Steven Zimmerman said.

The letter then encourages students to report situations of concern to an adult on campus. Read the full statement below:

I would like to reach out to you about a situation that was handled near Clark High School today. School administrators and campus Northside Police Department officers received a report of an incident near the Clark campus. Our administrators and campus officers worked in conjunction with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) to address the situation. Again, this did not occur on the Clark campus, so there was no danger or threat to the school. I would like to applaud and thank the quick work of Northside Police in responding to this report and working collaboratively with SAPD to ensure students and staff remained safe.

Your students’ safety is of the utmost importance at Clark High School. I encourage students on a daily basis to report situations of concern to an adult on campus. I implore you to speak with your children and remind them to report any situation they feel uncomfortable or worried about. We take all reports regarding safety very seriously and will investigate them fully.

Sincerely,

Steven Zimmerman Principal Tom C. Clark High School