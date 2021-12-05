Man shot, killed outside west-side car wash; suspect arrested

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hip.

SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a west-side car wash, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Wurzbach Road.

Police said the victim got into an argument with an 18-year-old and the teen's family member. It eventually led to the 18-year-old shooting the man, police said. The suspect has since been identified as Caesar Martinez.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hip. Authorities took him to University Hospital, but he passed away minutes later.

Officers found the suspect at a gas station across the street and he was arrested. The family member was reportedly taken in for questioning.

Martinez was charged with murder.