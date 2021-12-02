x
SAPD: Suspect arrested, accused of abducting woman from car wash, sexually assault

The victim said she was driven to an unknown location, sexually assaulted and then told to get out of the vehicle, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenager has been arrested for abducting and sexually assaulting a woman on Sunday, police say. 

On Nov. 28, the female victim called police and told them she had been abducted at gun point from a car wash on Frio City Road.

The San Antonio Police Department Special Victim's Unit arrested Francisco Gonzalez, 19, in the 500 block of Gould with the help of Eagle.

Gonzalez was booked for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

Police ask that any other victims contact (210) 207-2313.

