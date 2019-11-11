SAN ANTONIO — On Nov. 18, 1999, 90 years of tradition at Texas A&M University ended in a single night.

During its final week of construction, the Aggie bonfire collapsed. At 59 feet high, 5,000 logs came crashing down on top of students.

Twelve people were killed and 27 were injured. The 13th person pulled from the debris survived.

Now 39 years old, John Comstock was 19 years old at the time. He was standing on top of the third tier of the structure when it went started to sway.

"I grabbed onto the logs in front of me and rode it down basically," Comstock said. "When I opened my eyes, I was trapped."

Comstock said there were logs over his head, waist and one of his arms. With his free hand, he waved for help.

"They couldn't move the logs that were on top of me without affecting everything else," Comstock said.

It took first responders seven hours to free him.

"I got pretty tired at the 6 and a half hour mark. I didn't think I was going to be able to stay awake," Comstock said. "I had an experience, where I felt a presence and I wasn't able to fall asleep."

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He lost a lot of blood. Comstock said doctors expected him to die.

"A&M caught wind of this, so they printed out a press release that said who I was," Comstock said. "I was 19 from Richardson, Texas and I was the 13th fatality."

That letter was never sent. Comstock kept fighting. He was treated in several hospitals for six months. He lost one of his legs and the use of his right hand, but he's still here.

"I'm hoping my story can motivate and inspire people to overcome the struggles they have in their own life," Comstock said.

Comstock is sharing his story of survival in Charlie Minn's documentary "The 13th Man." The documentary will be shown in theaters across Texas starting November 15.

"John is a living miracle, plain and simple," Minn said. "I felt with the 20th anniversary approaching it was a good time to honor the fallen Aggies."

Comstock said that's why he chose to relive the past. He wants to make sure no one forgets the 12 who came before him.

"They died doing what they loved," Comstock said. "A lot of the students on campus now weren't even alive when it happened, so I don't think they understand how important that was to us."

Minn said first responders, former students and the family members of victims share their stories in the documentary.

"This is an honest film," Minn said. "A lot of people think this is a hit piece against A&M, it's not. This is to inform, educate and raise awareness about what happened."

For the full list of theaters playing this documentary, visit the film's website .

RELATED: Texas A&M families remember lives lost as they mark 10 years since bonfire collapse

RELATED: UT athletic director says Longhorn-Aggie rivalry football game should happen

RELATED: Texas A&M opens state's first 4-year residential college program for students with intellectual, developmental disabilities