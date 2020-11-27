Survey: Holiday shopping could make or break a lot of businesses

"We're definitely counting on online and in-person sales to pick up and make up for the rest of this year, which has just been a roller coaster."

Now, more than ever, small business owners are hoping that the holiday rush comes through. In fact, the fate of a lot businesses are counting on it.

In a survey done by American Express, 46% of small business owners are counting on above-average holiday sales to stay in business next year, and 64% say Small Business Saturday is more critical than ever.

Ginger Diaz, the owner of Feliz Modern, a gift party and home decor store at the Pearl, tells us a surge in shoppers this holiday season is vital for many businesses throughout San Antonio.

"We're definitely counting on online and in-person sales to pick up and make up for the rest of this year, which has just been a roller coaster," Diaz said. "Even if you can't afford to shop much, you could share posts or tell friends about your favorite local makers or artists as well."

Artists are getting an opportunity to be featured at The Good Kind as well. The Southtown restaurant began hosting an outdoor vendor market every Saturday in the midst of the pandemic to try and help small business owners get back on their feet.

The market is free for these vendors and has had jewelers, florists and even candlemakers set up shop.

The organizers say this just a small way for business owners to support one another.

"Small business owners have poured their heart and soul into their businesses and even just having you there appreciating what they're doing is super important," said Tim McDiarmid, owner of The Good Kind.