Video: Possible suspects, vehicle involved in January murder caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video released by the San Antonio Police Department shows a suspect vehicle, people, that may have been involved in the murder of Quinton Smith.
The incident happened on Jan. 9 in the 3000 block of West Avenue.
Police said at the time that the victim was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the thigh while leaving a club. Someone had driven by and shot him.
The vehicle continued down West Avenue and police have not been able to locate it since.
However, the video released on Monday reveals a white four door car and people surrounding it.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, or the individuals in this video, can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in this murder.