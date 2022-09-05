Video: Possible suspects, vehicle involved in January murder caught on camera

The vehicle continued down West Avenue following the shooting and police have not been able to locate it since.

SAN ANTONIO — Surveillance video released by the San Antonio Police Department shows a suspect vehicle, people, that may have been involved in the murder of Quinton Smith.

The incident happened on Jan. 9 in the 3000 block of West Avenue.

Police said at the time that the victim was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the thigh while leaving a club. Someone had driven by and shot him.

However, the video released on Monday reveals a white four door car and people surrounding it.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, or the individuals in this video, can call Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP (210-224-7867).



Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle, or the individuals in this video, can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.