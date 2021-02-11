Supreme Court won't stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics' lawsuit

The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect.

The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

The law has been in place since Sept. 1.

The opinion, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, comes weeks after justices heard arguments from Texas officials and the U.S. Department of Justice, which challenged the law, along with a group of abortion providers.

The Texas law, Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, was passed in May and took effect in September, effectively halting all abortions in the state.

Other states have passed similar "heartbeat" bills, though the Texas law had an added element: private citizens anywhere can sue anyone who helps someone get an abortion in Texas after six weeks, including abortion providers. The person filing the lawsuit would not need to have a connection to the person or provider they are suing.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the ruling on Twitter.

HUGE WIN!! Biden’s case against Texas has been kicked out of court!! This morning’s SCOTUS ruling leaves SB8 in effect.



I will continue to defend #Texas law and FIGHT FOR LIFE!!! — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 10, 2021

The outcome is at best only a partial victory for abortion providers. The same federal judge who already has once blocked the law almost certainly will be asked to do so again. But then his decision will be reviewed by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which has twice voted to allow enforcement of the abortion ban.

The case could return to the justices and so far there have not been five votes on the nine-member court to put the law on hold while the legal fight plays out.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissenting opinion, said the majority opinion by the court "will have far-reaching repercussions." Justice Stephen Breyer and Justice Elena Kegan joined Sotomayor's opinion

"My disagreement with the Court runs far deeper than a quibble over how many defendants these petitioners may sue," Sotomayor wrote. "The dispute is over whether States may nullify federal constitutional rights by employing schemes like the one at hand. The Court indicates that they can, so long as they write their laws to more thoroughly disclaim all enforcement by state officials, including licensing officials."

Gorsuch in the majority opinion said there are "many paths" for pre-enforcement challenges of laws such as the one Texas passed.

"If other States pass similar legislation, pre-enforcement challenges like the one the Court approves today may be available in federal court to test the constitutionality of those laws," Gorsuch wrote. "Again, too, further pre-enforcement challenges may be permissible in state court and federal law may be asserted as a defense in any enforcement action."

The Texas law provided no exemptions for survivors of rape or incest. When faced with backlash, Gov. Greg Abbott defended that element of the law by saying Texas' goal "is to eliminate rape."