Why doctors think Super Bowl parties could spread COVID | Connect the Dots

Some of the things that make these gatherings great also make them dangerous.

HOUSTON — Doctors have a warning about this year's Super Bowl: don't let the football frenzy turn into a coronavirus super spreader event.

Let’s connect the dots.

Health experts warn against parties

While the Super Bowl is not an official American holiday, it’s a pretty big unofficial holiday. Similar to Thanksgiving and Christmas, health officials are concerned that a pandemic-weary public will let down their guard to gather with family and friends to watch the big game.

They are reminding fans that coronavirus is still spreading.

Hospitals are still concerned about surges and there are not enough people vaccinated yet.

Shared snacks, too much alcohol

So why are doctors worried specifically about Super Bowl parties? The answer has to do with some of the reasons those parties are so great. Think of the plentiful snacks all passed around the room, fans loudly cheering on their favorite team in close proximity or the free flowing alcohol that causes us to let down our guard.

Immediate household, no sharing

This year the health experts are recommending keeping your watch party to people in your immediate household.

If you are gathering with others, try to do it outside or in a well-ventilated area like a garage with the door open.