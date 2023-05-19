Beautiful Texas sunflower field opens Friday

This is the third year the sunflower field has been available in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Sunflower lovers unite! South Texas' largest and only sunflower field open this weekend at Trader's Village.

Various types of sunflowers will be in the 10-acre field along with paths to walk and a maze that allows the opportunity to explore the sunflowers. This is the third year the sunflower field has been available in San Antonio.

The family responsible for the sunflower field said they came up with the idea a few years ago to turn their sadness into something the whole community could enjoy.

“The idea of the Sunflower Field came from my son Damon Billeck. Damon passed away from Osteosarcoma Bone Cancer April 3, 2018 at the age of 13. The Sunflower is often associated with Sarcoma Cancers," Brian A. Billeck, Marketing Manager for Traders Village San Antonio said. "One day, I was looking at a picture from the Sarcoma Foundation of America’s gala in New York where Damon was receiving the Courage Award and noticed all the sunflowers. I started thinking of our field where we already had a 10-Acre CORNy Maze and wondered if we could pull of a Sunflower Field.”

A professional photographer will be there to take photos, Traders Village says. The admission price into the park alone is $11.99 for those three years old and older including all day access. Kids under two years old have free admission to the field, not the rides. For a combination of a field and ride ticket, it'll cost $17.99.

Here are the hours:

Friday: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (SUNSET NIGHTS)

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.