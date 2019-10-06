SAN ANTONIO — Days after a storm knocked out power for thousands of people, including areas where the lights were off for several days, San Antonio is dealing with another round of outages.

According to CPS Energy's outage map, more than 20,000 customers were without power as of Sunday night at 9:45 p.m. In a release, CPS Energy said it called in additional crew members and they are mobilized to be dispatched to work throughout the night to safely restore power. By 10:30, the number of customers without power was just over 17,000.

Access to certain areas will be difficult due to fallen trees and other obstructions that resulted from Sunday's damaging winds, heavy rain, lightning and hail, CPS Energy said.

Thursday's storm impacted more than 300,000 customers, either momentarily or with a sustained outage, according to CPS Energy.

