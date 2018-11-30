SAN ANTONIO — The Second Annual Sunday Masa event downtown has been canceled. It was set to take place Sunday, December 2, at noon at the Historic St. Paul Square.

Organizers with the event announced the cancelation on the event's Facebook page. The note about the cancelation referred to "obstacles" in planning the event, and logistics from another event that will cause many streets downtown to close.

The Rock and Roll Marathon and Half Marathon will take place Sunday morning, closing many downtown streets until 3:30 p.m.

See the full post below:

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Sunday Masa event on Dec 2nd at Historic St. Paul Square. While we have been so excited about throwing the 2nd Annual Sunday Masa, planning this year’s event has brought up a few obstacles. We love this event as it brings so many together and raises money for a cause close to our hearts. With so many other events going on in the city, there was one that we recently learned in the last 2 days that would cause a logistics issue for Sunday Masa, closing off major streets and access to our event. We have considered many options, such as rescheduling and moving venues, however with the event quickly approaching and so many other tamale events the following weekend, we do not want to compete and know many of our vendors will be partaking in other holiday events as well.

We are so sad to be canceling the event, but feel it is the correct decision at this time. That being said, we will be issuing refunds to all attendees today if you have purchased tickets already

We are so thankful for our community, vendors, & attendees who supported the event whole-heartedly and believed in the cause as much as we do. We know you have many options when it comes to picking events and appreciate you so much. We will still be making a donation to Elf Louise Christmas Project on behalf of everyone involved. We appreciate your understanding of this truly difficult decision.

We love you, San Antonio!

egCollabs Team"

