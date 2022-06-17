Summer hot car messaging campaign launched by Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council

University Health said in the past seven years the campaign has helped southwest Texas turn the tide on hot car deaths.

SAN ANTONIO — As temperatures soar, the temperature inside your car can get even hotter. Even on a mild day, the inside of a vehicle can increase by 20 degrees within minutes, and that can quickly become deadly. So, health professionals in the San Antonio area are encouraging people to stay vigilant.

Helicopters and emergency vehicles set the scene outside the San Antonio headquarters for the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC).

“We’re calling on our community members to make sure that they ACT,” said Jennifer Northway, Director of Injury Prevention at University Health.

Northway was actually using an acronym there: A.C.T. stands for:

AVOID HEATSTROKE by never leaving a child alone in a car, and keeping the car locked when not inside so no kids get in.

CREATE REMINDERS by leaving a memento like a purse or phone in or near a car seat.

TAKE ACTION BY calling 911 if you see a child alone in a car.

“Vehicles can heat up dramatically, quickly, and children just cannot handle intense exposure to heat,” Northway said.

Emergency service personnel from throughout the 22 counties that STRAC represents came out to see the car temperature displays that Safe Kids South Texas will send to their communities.

“Even on a cloudy day like this, we can see that these temperatures are not tenable for life,” said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Hood narrated as SAFD put on a demonstration showing how they respond when they receive a call for a child left in a hot car.

“We provided the demonstration today to show just how important it is to call 911,” Northway said. “Because we really only have minutes to respond when a child is left inside of a hot car."

Northway says that in the seven years this messaging program has been in effect, South Texas has been able to turn the tide in preventing hot car deaths among children.