Stunning wildlife photos on display at the Briscoe Western Art Museum

The exhibit, A Life in the Wild, will be on view at the Briscoe Sept. 30, 2022 – Jan. 29, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Briscoe Western Art Museum will host a collection of stunning wildlife photos from renowed nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen.

The exhibit, A Life in the Wild, will be on view at the Briscoe Sept. 30, 2022 – Jan. 29, 2023.

The collection of 40 photos all feature Mangelsen's gift for capturing rare moments in the wild that show us a different side to nature. They include some well-known photographs, such as “Polar Dance,” of polar bears appearing to dance, “Mountain Outlaw,” a grizzly bear charging through the snow, and “Catch of the Day,” which captures the exact moment a brown bear catches a spawning salmon mid-air.

The photographs all measure 10 feet across and feature other animal besides bears. The other animals include American bison, Arctic fox, bald eagle, bobcat, bohemian and cedar waxwings, coyote, great gray owl, ground squirrel, kestrel, moose, mountain lion and Sandhill crane.

Mangelsen is one of the most popular and prolific nature photographers. He was named one of the 40 Most Influential Nature Photographers by “Outdoor Photography”, and one of the 100 Most Important People in Photography by “American Photo” magazine. The North American Nature Photography Association has named him Outstanding Nature Photographer of the Year, while the British Broadcasting Corporation gave him its coveted, prestigious award, Wildlife Photographer of the Year.