'Stunned and shocked': Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified.

KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera.

This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot and killed while working on her computer. Meanwhile, another woman an, Airbnb tenant, was hurt too.

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old are behind bars. Investigators says the shooters were targeting a home, but shot at the wrong one.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported that just before 1:00 a.m., two teens drove a stolen car by a home on Bald Mountain Drive and someone inside of the vehicle fired shots toward a house. At first, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies were out patrolling and heard the shots. However, the deputies didn't know where it was happening. Soon after, 911 calls started flooding in as residents were scared for their lives.

"Pretty heartbreaking seeing it," the sheriff said. "Quite frankly, it shocks the conscience to know what happened out here."

From night to day, you could see the destruction left behind. One resident spoke to KENS 5. She didn't want to show herself on camera, but has lived on the street for a long period of time.

"I was completely stunned and shocked," she said. "It is unbelievable happening so close to home. Right here on our street. This has always been peaceful."

BCSO said they found a car that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle and chased it along Highway 90. A foot chase then happened near Acme Road. San Antonio Police arrested the teens.

"This is our street," the neighbor said. "And no one should come around and disrupt our peaceful life here."

Investigators are still trying to figure out if the third suspect bailed out of the car.

"I don't think they're showing any remorse whatsoever," the sheriff said. "I think that starting with that pursuit and all indications are that all they care about is getting away with their crime.