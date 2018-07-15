SAN ANTONIO — The Stuff the Bus campaign is happening now to help collect school supplies for students across San Antonio.

The organization behind this campaign is Communities in Schools. For more than 30 years, it has helped connect students and their families to needed resources including supplies.

"Little things really distract students. Living in poverty, there's a lot of obstacles that come with that. When basic needs aren't being met, when there's trauma at the house," Felisha Sanchez said. "This upcoming school year, we will be in 100 different schools across 11 different school districts. Any child can come to our office and get the school supplies that they need. Not only at the beginning of the school year, but throughout the whole year."

Communities in School said this wouldn't be possible if it weren't for the community. For its Stuff the Bus school supply drive, Sanchez said they need various supplies, especially clear backpacks. Northeast ISD implemented a new clear bag rule for middle and high school students starting this school year. Jefferson Bank has partnered with the organization to make it convenient for donors to drop off items.

"On June 29th we started collecting donations and we're collecting through the month of July. You can drop them off at any locations our banking center locations," Debbie Andrew with Jefferson Bank said.

The organization will have one last big event to collect supplies August 4th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will collect items at all HEB locations.

