Studio art tour highlights artists in San Antonio

The "On and Off Fredericksburg Studio Art Tour" kicks off again next weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The “On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour” has returned to the Alamo City with more than 50 artists ready to showcase their work.

“We developed a studio tour to highlight the variety….and just the brilliance of this natural resource that we have right here in our neighborhood,” said Kellen McIntyre, the Executive Director of Bihl Haus Arts, a sponsor of the tour.

The tour is in the heart of San Antonio, located off Fredericksburg Road. McIntyre said the area houses many artists, 55 of which will showcase their work during the tour.

The On and Off tour also gives participants a behind the scenes look at where the creative magic happens.

“It's the only time of the year when the artists home studios are open, and so you get to walk in and see how they live and see what art books they're collecting, and you see their materials and their work,” said McIntyre.

Different varieties of art will be for sale, and other activities like music performances and poetry readings will also be featured.

McIntyre said the tour allows participants to form a bond with the artist.

“That work is going to mean more to you because you've learned about the art directly from the artist,” she said.

To attend the tour happening April 30 through May 1st, purchase a catalog which includes a map of the tour, biographies about each artist, and essays of the seven neighborhoods highlighted on the tour.