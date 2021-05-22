Students who attacked LGBTQ students will not walk in graduation

Bucknell University announced the decision ahead of Sunday's graduation.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Bucknell University officials say a group of graduating seniors who allegedly attacked LGBTQ students will not walk in Sunday's graduation ceremony.

Last week, about 20 fraternity brothers came onto the property of Fran's House, an LGBTQ-friendly organization, and banged on the windows, flashed residents, and urinated on the porch.

The university's president released a statement saying those involved have been informed that they will not be allowed to participate in the commencement ceremonies planned for Sunday.