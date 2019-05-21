SAN ANTONIO — It’s not surprising to see potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in most gardens, but what about watermelon radish, dragon cucumbers or blue Indian corn?

Some NEISD students are doing just that; bringing their unique garden to the dinner table this summer.

Students at Roosevelt High School aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty.

In their outdoor classroom, students from ALE Food Science, Environmental Science and the Garden Club meet every week to garden.

“We planted the squash and planted the corn, from the ground up,” 19-year-old senior Michael Maurico said. “We fertilize the soil by putting in nitrogen. Everything we do is organic, we don’t use any pesticides. Stuff like breaking up trash and putting it in the soil to provide nutrients, nitrogen and stuff like that. Taking this class has actually like helped me understand more of how much this actually helps the environment."

Through funding from the district’s education foundation, known as NEEF (North East Educational Foundation), Misty Belmontez, a teacher who has been teaching at Roosevelt for over a decade, was able to make her vision of a campus garden into a real space.

NEEF gives out about $200,000-$300,000 in grants every year. Belmontez continued to apply and received more grants that added different aspects to the garden like a farm-to-table cooking class and a rainwater collector.

“As a biology teacher, my students, some of them, didn’t know onions grew in the ground, so I wanted to give them those experiences. We bring our kids out here to show them every single Biology concept because they can see it, they can smell it, and they can experience it. All of those concepts that they are learning- variations, genetics, how plants respond to their environment, the different types of relationships that are occurring in the garden,” she said.

18-year-old Francisco Castillo Sanchez, a former Roosevelt student now studying architecture at U.T., helped design the benches around all of the garden beds.

“What's important for a garden to have is not only to harvest fruits, vegetables and greenery. It’s also important to incorporate the community; to make a communal space where people can interact,” Sanchez said.

He said this project inspired him to pursue architecture as a career. “The great feeling from your project being used and being utilized by the community is just amazing. I want to do it again and repeat that project when I become an architect,” he said.

While in the garden, students unplug. That means no phones and no earbuds!

“They have so many pollinators here. If they are not paying attention, they might get stung. They may cut something that may affect the plant. We need them to be mindful, but I also want them to experience all the birds chirping. Looking and focusing on that- and it does- it’s very mindful so that they block all of that trauma-drama that they may have in their life out,” Belmontez said.

Selling their organic produce and learning new recipes is also part of the experience.

“I know how to cook a couple of things, like zucchini bread,” sophomore and vice president of the Garden Club Vincent Hua said.

“They are developing a life skill. In San Antonio, you can sell your produce and make money for it... the produce as well as cottage products. We make zucchini breads and we sell them. We also make hot pepper jelly so the kids are learning how to make that,” Belmontez said.

Belmontez added that she loves to see the kids learning and interacting with the teachers. “To provide kids nowadays who don’t necessarily spend a lot of time outside the pride of putting in effort, being tenacious and working with it all the time. To see peppers grow like that and then to be able to sell them and make money off of it is just the side bonus.”

Learn more about the TR community garden here.

You can find a list of their organic products for sale on their Farmers Market page here.

