Kids learn important life skills competing in Lego robotic competition

4th graders through 8th graders took part in the competition hoping to advance to finals in Houston.

SAN ANTONIO — Students from all around San Antonio took part in a Lego robotics competition on Saturday.

Teams from more than 35 different Northside ISD elementary schools and middle schools all competed for their chance to advance on in the FIRST Lego League Challenge.

The kids ranged in age from 4th grade students all the way to 8th grade students.

Not only is it a fun event, for the kids, they learn important skills at the same time.

The competition helps kids with teambuilding skills, creativity and even how to code the robots.

These kids will go on to be the engineers of our future.

