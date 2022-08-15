Students at Oak Crest Elementary celebrate one of their teachers being named Teacher of the Year

Mr. Robert Lawson teaches fourth grade and has been a teacher for 16 years.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of students in East Central ISD will be heading back to class Monday for the first day of school.

The first day is exciting for lots of teachers and students, but Oak Crest Elementary is also celebrating something exciting.

One of their own, Mr. Robert Lawson has been named Region 20’s Teacher of the Year.

The moment was captured on film! Mr. Roger Lawson of Oak Crest Elementary at ECISD being named Region 20's Elementary Teacher of the Year! #ProudlyUnited #AllIn #ECProud! Posted by East Central ISD on Thursday, August 11, 2022

The title represents all of Bexar County.

Mr. Lawson teaches fourth grade and has been a teacher for 16 years.

Before stepping foot in the classroom, he was actually in the Air Force for more than 20 years.

Mr. Lawson retired as a major and received his teaching certification from the Troops to Teachers program in the military.

The school's principal, Joette Barnes, says he creates community for his students.

He also finds ways to create opportunities that others may not think about doing.

Mr. Lawson says he wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of the folks at Oak Crest Elementary.

Mr. Lawson will be competing against 40 other teachers in the state and the finalist will be announced later this year.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.