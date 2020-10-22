Student stabbed by classmate at Fort Worth middle school, police say

Updated at 1:27 p.m. with additional details from school officials.
Fort Worth police are investigating an incident in which a middle school student was stabbed Thursday morning.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Handley Middle School near the 2800 block of Patino Road. Authorities said a child was stabbed by another student in math class.
School officials said the student suffered minor injuries after their classmate used a knife in the stabbing.
Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the incident.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.