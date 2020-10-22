x
Student stabbed by classmate at Fort Worth middle school, police say

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Handley Middle School near the 2800 block of Patino Road.
Updated at 1:27 p.m. with additional details from school officials.

Fort Worth police are investigating an incident in which a middle school student was stabbed Thursday morning. 

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Handley Middle School near the 2800 block of Patino Road. Authorities said a child was stabbed by another student in math class. 

School officials said the student suffered minor injuries after their classmate used a knife in the stabbing. 

Authorities have not released additional details regarding what led up to the incident. 

