Student hit while riding bike on the way to school, NISD officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A middle school student was hit by a car on the northwest side on Tuesday morning on the way to school. The eighth-grader was riding his bike and in a crosswalk when he was struck, a Northside Independent School District spokesperson confirmed.

The student was near Jefferson Middle School on Shaenfield Road when he was injured. The boy's parents were at the scene and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital to be treated.

It is not known how serious the boy's injuries are or what charges the driver may face.