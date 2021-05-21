x
Middle school student finds gun inside North East ISD school restroom

A district spokesperson said an investigation is underway.

SAN ANTONIO — A weapon was found inside a restroom on a North East ISD school campus Friday, a spokesperson with the district confirmed to KENS 5.

According to NEISD, a student found a gun in a restroom at Ed White Middle School shortly before 3 p.m. Friday; that student reported the weapon immediately to school staff.

The district says the gun was secured and an investigation is underway to determine who the weapon belongs to and how it ended up on school grounds.

