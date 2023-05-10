Student found with an unloaded gun and ammo at a high school, police say

The school was on hold for 25 minutes before it was lifted and classes resumed as normal.

CIBOLO, Texas — A 14-year-old student was detained after he was found with an unloaded gun and ammunition at Byron P. Steele High School on Thursday, according to authorities.

In a letter to parents, Steele Principal Jana Cervantes said a student told a teacher around noon that another student had shown them a picture of the alleged gun. That teacher shared the information with administration and the school was placed "in a hold protocol" until the teen who allegedly brought the gun could be found.

The hold lasted about 25 minutes, Cervantes said. The weapon was identified as a handgun.

The unidentified student, meanwhile, was detained in a Guadalupe County juvenile detention center. He's expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, and authorities said someone else could potentially be charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

"No witnesses have reported that the student removed the handgun from the backpack or threatened any students or staff members," Cibolo police said in a statement.

Cervantes encouraged students to contact a staff member if they ever see or hear something unusual.

"I want to commend the student who reported the situation to their teacher so it could be handled appropriately by campus administration and the Cibolo Police Department," Cervantes wrote in her letter to parents.

