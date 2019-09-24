SAN ANTONIO — A student at John F. Kennedy High School was found with a gun on campus Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with Edgewood ISD, the discovery was made while school officials were investigating a report of a false terroristic threat.

While the false threat was being investigated, the campus was placed on a two-hour "soft lockdown" to keep students in place.

During that same time, another incident was investigated after a student reported to campus administration that she "felt an object in the waistband of another student," per the district spokesperson.

It was then determined that the student was in possession of an "inoperable handgun."

The student was taken into custody.

Officials with the school took to Facebook to let the public know that the claims of an active shooter were false.

Kennedy HS/Facebook

A letter will be sent out to parents and will be posted on the district's website.

District officials are blaming social media for the confusion among parents.