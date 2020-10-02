SAN ANTONIO — A Reagan High School student has died after they were found unconscious inside the school's weight room Monday.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents to inform them of the news. According to the letter, several coaches found the student around 2:30 p.m. The staff attempted life-saving measures and alerted 911.

The student did not survive, Principal Brenda Shelton said. SAPD is currently investigating the incident as an apparent suicide.

"We have no reason to believe that any other student is involved, and no one else is in danger," she said in the letter to parents.

Shelton said counselors are available for students who need help "through this difficult time." Parents can contact the school at (210) 356-1800.

Read the full letter below:

Feb. 10, 2020

Dear Reagan Family,

I need to share some extremely sad news with you. Today, around 2:30 p.m., several coaches alerted me that a student was found unconscious in the weight room. 911 was immediately called and our staff attempted lifesaving measures. Unfortunately, the student did not survive.

I struggle to send news like this through e-mail, but I want to make sure you have accurate information so that you are prepared to speak with your children about the situation.

The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) is leading the investigation into what occurred. We have no reason to believe that any other student is involved and no one else is in danger.

We will have counselors available for students to help them through this difficult time.

If you have questions or concerns, please call the school at 210-356-1800.

Sincerely,

Brenda Shelton