'Stronger together': Parents of homicide victims find relief through community

It's a club no parent wants to be a part of but it's what helps keep their children's memory alive after tragedy.

SAN ANTONIO — Rusty staples hold memories of the last five years for Lori Rocha. In the past, the metal tacks have held signs against a telephone pole at the corner of Huebner and Lockhill Selma Roads. Today, it holds flowers.

"They [show] somebody's life was taken at this stop light," said Lori Rocha.

The flowers serve as a sign of remembrance for the mother as they mark the spot where her son, Aaron died in November 2016. San Antonio police say her son was shot during a early morning road rage incident with another vehicle. The 25-year-old died from a gun shot wound in the passenger seat.

"I miss my son," Rocha said through tears.

Not only does Lori deal with missing her son five years after his passing, she lives with the pain of not knowing who killed him.

"The fire for justice burns in my soul," she said.

It's a feeling Eddie Gonzales knows all too well.

"It's very hard, very devastating for us," said Eddie Gonzales.

His daughter Meagan was killed in the fall of 2019. She disappeared in early November only for her body to be found burned a month later in southwest Bexar County. Just like Aaron, investigators still don't know who murdered her.

"We are hoping for justice. We're hoping these events are making a big difference," Gonzales said.

On Sunday, Rocha held a tribute to her son at the intersection where he took his last breath. Her family, friends and Gonzales attended in support.

"We're stronger together," said Rocha.

Originally meant to hold signs and flowers, the pole they stood around, now carries a community of heartbroken parents with it. Each one hoping one day justice will be served in these homicide cases.

"That's my prayer every day. I'm waiting for that call every day," said Rocha.