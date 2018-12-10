SAN ANTONIO — Cold weather and rain are making its way the San Antonio area.

RELATED: Flash Flood Watch issued for Hill Country through Monday evening

A blue norther, also known as a Texas norther, will move through the San Antonio area after midnight, KENS 5 meteorologist Jared Silverman said. This type of front is known for its tremendous drops in temperatures over a very short time.

This particular blue norther has already dropped temperatures by upwards of 50 degrees in the north central part of Texas, and could have a similar effect here. The impacts won't be felt in San Antonio until well after midnight. The timing as of now, looks to be in San Antonio around 2 a.m. Monday. From that point onward, we'll cool down to the 50s, accompanied by strong winds gusting over 30 mph, up to 50 mph.

According to the National Weather Service, the maximum forecasted temperature will reach 57 degrees on Monday and 53 degrees on Tuesday. Both would be record low max temperatures; the record low for October 15 in San Antonio is 64 degrees, set in 1896; for October 16, the record low max is 61 degrees, set in 1912.

NWS says that record low max temperature is defined as the lowest high temperature recorded on that day.

And while the cold front won't bring snow to San Antonio, NWS does say that the highs and lows will be close to San Antonio's late December climate normals.

© 2018 KENS