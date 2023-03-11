Stride for Sight event honors those who gave the final gift of sight

The 10th annual Stride for Sight 5k was held at Comanche County Park on the southwest side.

SAN ANTONIO — Hundreds of people came together Saturday to raise money and awareness of the gift of sight and healthy vision.

The 10th annual Stride for Sight 5k was held at Comanche County Park on the southwest side. The run/walk was hosted by Lions Sight Research Foundation and the San Antonio Eye Bank.

Lions Sight Research Foundations is involved with a variety of projects supporting the vision-impaired and promoting vision care, while the San Antonio Eye Bank assists with cornea donations and cornea transplants. The two organizations form the “Partners in Vision” and encourage everyone to sign up as a cornea and organ donor.

Many types of sight impairment can be restored by receiving a cornea transplant. The procedure and other eye surgeries and research are made possible when someone donates the precious gift of sight.

One unique thing about this event was a remembrance ceremony for local cornea and eye donors who gave their final gift. There was also a table of photos of the donors along with remembrance quilts containing photos and memories. The event also unites the donor families with those who received cornea transplants and vision supporting services.

The event also included a mariachi concert, a zumba warmup, breakfast tacos, a children's run and of course, the big event along a five kilometer route for runners and walkers. The course was a scenic and challenging run along the Salado Creek greenbelt.